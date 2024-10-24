VisAble Community Advocacy Group Launch to Support Disabled People in Violence Prevention

The launch of the VisAble community advocacy group marks a significant advancement in advocating for the needs and rights of disabled individuals within the family violence and sexual violence systems. The event was co-hosted by Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, Karen Chhour, and Minister for Disabilities Issues, Louise Upston, at Parliament today.

“I want all disabled people to achieve their aspiration to live a good, full life—being respected, included, and welcomed into communities and wider society, free from harm, violence, and abuse,” Minister Chhour emphasized. She outlined her commitment to “breaking the cycle” of abuse and harm, highlighting the necessity for effective responses from individuals within the system and the importance of mutual respect.

Disabled individuals often face disproportionate impacts from family and sexual violence, making it more challenging for them to seek assistance and have their voices heard. Minister Chhour stated, “It will take all of us, especially groups like VisAble, to enable effective responses from the system, as well as building a culture of care and respect for children, young people, adults at risk, and families to prevent, respond to, and heal from violence.”

The government’s long-term strategy, Te Aorerekura, aims to ensure safe, integrated, and early support for individuals affected by violence, in addition to focusing on prevention and healing. The second Te Aorerekura Action Plan is set to be released by the end of this year, with an emphasis on strengthening cooperation between government agencies and communities to improve outcomes for those impacted by violence.

“An Action Plan alone will not resolve all the issues within the family violence and sexual violence system, but it will enhance how government agencies collaborate at the regional level and work in partnership with communities,” Minister Chhour noted.

Minister Upston emphasized the critical role disabled individuals will play in implementing the upcoming Action Plan, asserting that groups like VisAble are essential to bringing the goals of Te Aorerekura to fruition in real, tangible ways.

VisAble's establishment represents a vital step toward amplifying the voices of disabled people and ensuring their needs are prioritized in efforts to combat family and sexual violence.