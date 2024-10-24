Tama Potaka Announces New Appointments to Waitangi Tribunal

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka has announced the appointment of two new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of Kevin Prime for a second term.

The appointees are:

Hon Richard Prebble (CBE): A former Cabinet Minister with a wide range of portfolio experience, Mr. Prebble has also provided pro bono advice to various Māori trusts, hapū, and iwi on diverse issues since leaving Parliament.

Ken Williamson (KStJ): A Distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Directors and Fellow of the Insurance Brokers Association of New Zealand, Mr. Williamson brings extensive expertise in risk prevention, risk management, and disaster management.

Kevin Prime (CNZM): (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua, Tainui) Mr. Prime, an experienced Waitangi Tribunal member, has been reappointed for a second term. He is currently involved in several inquiries, including the Constitutional Kaupapa Inquiry (Wai 3300).

Minister Potaka congratulated the appointees and highlighted the importance of their roles in supporting the Tribunal's work. “These appointments will ensure the Tribunal continues to provide a forum to hear and report on Māori Treaty claims in a timely manner, ultimately strengthening the Treaty-based Crown-Māori relationship,” said Potaka.

He also emphasized the need for a diverse range of skills on the Tribunal. “Ensuring we have a range of talented appointees on tribunals and boards is key to delivering better public services,” he added.

The Waitangi Tribunal plays a crucial role in addressing historical and contemporary Māori grievances related to the Treaty of Waitangi, with members appointed based on their broad expertise in matters likely to come before the Tribunal.