Order in Council approved to fast-track flood mitigation works in Mangere

An Order in Council has been approved to fast-track critical flood mitigation works in Mangere, Auckland, where hundreds of properties remain at risk, announced Environment Minister Penny Simmonds and Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell.

“The Auckland Anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle in early 2023 severely impacted many communities, particularly in Te Ararata and Harania in Māngere,” Simmonds noted. “A total of 376 properties are at risk of future flooding if urgent action is not taken.”

To address these vulnerabilities, Auckland Council has proposed a series of flood protection works aimed at mitigating risks to both life and property. "These works will also enhance the resilience of local infrastructure, benefiting the wider community," Mitchell added.

Ordinarily, obtaining the necessary resource consents for such projects can take over a year due to the complexity of the approvals process. However, the newly approved Order in Council under the Severe Weather Emergency Recovery Legislation Act 2023 will accelerate this process, allowing construction to begin as early as this summer.

“This Order in Council will significantly reduce the time required for consent approvals, ensuring that flood protection measures can be implemented swiftly,” said Simmonds.

The decision comes in response to a request from Auckland Council, which sought a faster process following community consultations. The temporary law change reflects the Government's commitment to supporting locally led recovery efforts, with guidance from Ministry for the Environment (MfE) officials working in collaboration with Auckland Council.

The Order will take effect in late October and remain in place until March 31, 2028, with a 12-month review scheduled to assess its continued relevance to the project timeline.

This fast-tracked process is part of the broader recovery efforts following the severe weather events of early 2023 and reflects the Government’s focus on rebuilding and enhancing resilience across vulnerable communities.