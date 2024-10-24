China's Focus: Ensuring Market Rule Adherence

China has clarified that its investigation of PVH, the American parent company of well-known brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, is aimed at only a "very small number" of foreign entities violating market regulations and Chinese laws, according to a commerce ministry announcement.

The ministry's spokesperson, He Yadong, emphasized during a recent weekly news briefing that "honest and law-abiding" foreign companies have no reason to be concerned about the ongoing probes.

The probe was announced last month over concerns that PVH had potentially breached market trading principles linked to Xinjiang-related products. Consequently, the company has been asked to submit documents detailing any discriminatory practices.

