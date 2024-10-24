Left Menu

China's Focus: Ensuring Market Rule Adherence

China stresses its probe into PVH, the parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, is targeted at a small number of foreign entities breaking market rules. It assures law-abiding firms have no concerns. The investigation centers on PVH's compliance with Xinjiang-related product trading principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:13 IST
China's Focus: Ensuring Market Rule Adherence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has clarified that its investigation of PVH, the American parent company of well-known brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, is aimed at only a "very small number" of foreign entities violating market regulations and Chinese laws, according to a commerce ministry announcement.

The ministry's spokesperson, He Yadong, emphasized during a recent weekly news briefing that "honest and law-abiding" foreign companies have no reason to be concerned about the ongoing probes.

The probe was announced last month over concerns that PVH had potentially breached market trading principles linked to Xinjiang-related products. Consequently, the company has been asked to submit documents detailing any discriminatory practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024