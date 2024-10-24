Left Menu

Israeli Strike Intensifies Amid Paris Peace Conference for Lebanon

An Israeli strike killed three Lebanese soldiers amid ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. The strike coincided with a Paris conference seeking support for Lebanon's military, pivotal for diplomatic solutions. France, the U.S., and the UN push for a ceasefire based on resolution 1701 to quell hostilities.

An Israeli strike resulted in the deaths of three Lebanese troops near Yater, southern Lebanon, as they were evacuating wounded individuals. The incident occurred amidst a Paris conference aimed at rallying support for Lebanese state forces, considered crucial in resolving the conflict with Hezbollah.

The Paris summit seeks to garner humanitarian aid and support for the Lebanese military, which has seen limited influence in Hezbollah-dominated regions despite U.S. training. The Lebanese army's deployment in the south is vital under U.N. Security Council resolution 1701, an agreement to cease hostilities with Israel.

Israel's military confirmed strikes against Hezbollah, claiming significant damage inflicted on the group. Meanwhile, the Lebanese military reported over a dozen troop casualties amidst an ongoing conflict marked by extensive damage and the displacement of thousands across the region.

