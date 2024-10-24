Supreme Court Upholds Lawful Demolition Practices Amid Contempt Allegations

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, dismissed a plea alleging contempt against authorities in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh for demolishing properties. A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra, and K V Viswanathan stated that the plea, filed by an unrelated petitioner, could not be entertained.

The petitioner claimed that properties were demolished in violation of the court's earlier orders prohibiting such actions without permission. However, the bench emphasized that affected individuals should directly file their grievances with the court. The counsel for the petitioner highlighted incidents in Haridwar, Jaipur, and Kanpur as examples of contempt.

Despite these allegations, the Additional Solicitor General argued that the petitioner was misinformed and not directly impacted. The court reaffirmed its interim order prohibiting demolitions until further notice, pending the creation of comprehensive national guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)