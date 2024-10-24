Russia and North Korea Cement Strategic Military Pact Amid Tensions

Russian lawmakers on Thursday took a significant step by ratifying a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with North Korea, foreseeing mutual military assistance between the two nations. This development occurs as the United States confirmed that 3,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to regions in Russia.

The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, swiftly approved the treaty signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a June visit to Pyongyang. The treaty, which the upper house is expected to soon endorse, obligates both countries to render immediate military assistance if either is under attack.

The United States, alarmed by these developments, has warned that the North Korean troops could become ‘fair game’ if they enter combat in Ukraine. While Russia and North Korea dismiss claims of North Korean arms support to Russia, the pact raises strategic military collaboration to new levels since the Cold War.

(With inputs from agencies.)