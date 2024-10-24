Left Menu

Russia and North Korea Cement Strategic Military Pact Amid Tensions

Russian lawmakers have ratified a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with North Korea, cementing mutual military assistance. This pact obliges both nations to aid each other if attacked, strengthening ties not seen since the Cold War. The U.S. responded to North Korea deploying troops to Russia as a serious concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:17 IST
Russia and North Korea Cement Strategic Military Pact Amid Tensions
paramilitary forces Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian lawmakers on Thursday took a significant step by ratifying a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with North Korea, foreseeing mutual military assistance between the two nations. This development occurs as the United States confirmed that 3,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to regions in Russia.

The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, swiftly approved the treaty signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a June visit to Pyongyang. The treaty, which the upper house is expected to soon endorse, obligates both countries to render immediate military assistance if either is under attack.

The United States, alarmed by these developments, has warned that the North Korean troops could become ‘fair game’ if they enter combat in Ukraine. While Russia and North Korea dismiss claims of North Korean arms support to Russia, the pact raises strategic military collaboration to new levels since the Cold War.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024