Delhi High Court Denies Appeal in 1984 Sikh Riots Case After 27-Year Delay

The Delhi High Court has refused the state permission to challenge the acquittal of three individuals in a 1984 Sikh riots case due to a 27-year delay.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma emphasized the significant loss of lives and property but cited the 'long delay' as a reason for non-condonement.

The prosecution's appeal effort, following a report by the Justice S N Dhingra Committee, was dismissed due to the time elapsed. The decision aligns with the Supreme Court's stance on similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)