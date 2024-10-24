Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Appeal in 1984 Sikh Riots Case After 27-Year Delay

The Delhi High Court denied the state's request to challenge the acquittal of three persons in a 1984 Sikh riots case, citing a 27-year delay in filing. The prosecution sought an appeal after a Justice S N Dhingra Committee report, but the court reiterated the delay as unacceptable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:40 IST
Delhi High Court Denies Appeal in 1984 Sikh Riots Case After 27-Year Delay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has refused the state permission to challenge the acquittal of three individuals in a 1984 Sikh riots case due to a 27-year delay.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma emphasized the significant loss of lives and property but cited the 'long delay' as a reason for non-condonement.

The prosecution's appeal effort, following a report by the Justice S N Dhingra Committee, was dismissed due to the time elapsed. The decision aligns with the Supreme Court's stance on similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024