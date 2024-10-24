Delhi High Court Denies Appeal in 1984 Sikh Riots Case After 27-Year Delay
The Delhi High Court denied the state's request to challenge the acquittal of three persons in a 1984 Sikh riots case, citing a 27-year delay in filing. The prosecution sought an appeal after a Justice S N Dhingra Committee report, but the court reiterated the delay as unacceptable.
The Delhi High Court has refused the state permission to challenge the acquittal of three individuals in a 1984 Sikh riots case due to a 27-year delay.
A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma emphasized the significant loss of lives and property but cited the 'long delay' as a reason for non-condonement.
The prosecution's appeal effort, following a report by the Justice S N Dhingra Committee, was dismissed due to the time elapsed. The decision aligns with the Supreme Court's stance on similar cases.
