Lucy Letby Seeks Appeal Amidst Controversy

Lucy Letby, a former British nurse, is seeking to appeal her convictions for the murder and attempted murder of newborns. Her legal team argues that media coverage and public hostility compromised her trials. Critics have questioned the evidence, fueling debate over potential miscarriage of justice.

Updated: 24-10-2024 15:55 IST
  • United Kingdom

In a London courtroom on Thursday, former nurse Lucy Letby, convicted of being Britain's worst child serial killer, requested the right to appeal her conviction for the attempted murder of a newborn. Letby's lawyer, Benjamin Myers, argued that unfair trials resulted from prejudiced media coverage.

Letby, 34, was found guilty in previous trials of murdering seven children and attempting to murder seven more while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit in 2015 and 2016. An additional conviction for attempted murder was made earlier this year after a retrial.

The debate surrounding Letby's case has intensified, with some experts criticizing the medical and statistical evidence presented. Public and media opinions remain divided, with concerns about a possible miscarriage of justice growing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

