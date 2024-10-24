Balancing AI: New White House Rules for National Security

The White House is set to unveil a new set of regulations on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by U.S. national security and spy agencies, emphasizing the need to balance technological promise with potential risks.

According to officials who briefed the media under anonymity, the rules aim to ensure agencies have access to cutting-edge AI while mitigating risks such as surveillance, cyberattacks, and autonomous weaponry. The framework prohibits AI applications that violate civil rights or automate nuclear weapon deployment.

Further, the policy encourages responsible AI use by advocating for advanced yet ethically sound systems. It also addresses supply chain security and urges protection against foreign espionage. This comes following an executive order by President Biden, highlighting the urgency of keeping pace with global technological advancements.

