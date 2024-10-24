Turkey's Retaliation: Airstrikes Target PKK After Ankara Attack

Turkey initiated airstrikes against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in response to a gun attack in Ankara that left five people dead. The strikes hit 47 targets across Syria and Iraq, according to Defense Minister Yasar Guler.

The attack was carried out by two assailants on Turkish Aerospace Industries' headquarters. The Interior Minister confirmed that one of the attackers was a PKK member, while the other remains unidentified. Turkish forces subsequently targeted PKK positions, resulting in numerous militant casualties.

Meanwhile, tensions persist as the possibility of PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan addressing Turkish parliament is explored. Such developments come amid speculation about renewed efforts to bring an end to the conflict that has claimed over 40,000 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)