Turkey's Retaliation: Airstrikes Target PKK After Ankara Attack

Turkey launched airstrikes on 47 PKK targets in Syria and Iraq following a deadly attack in Ankara. Two assailants attacked Turkish Aerospace Industries, killing five. The strikes killed several, including 12 civilians. The PKK's leader might address Turkey's parliament, suggesting possible peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey initiated airstrikes against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in response to a gun attack in Ankara that left five people dead. The strikes hit 47 targets across Syria and Iraq, according to Defense Minister Yasar Guler.

The attack was carried out by two assailants on Turkish Aerospace Industries' headquarters. The Interior Minister confirmed that one of the attackers was a PKK member, while the other remains unidentified. Turkish forces subsequently targeted PKK positions, resulting in numerous militant casualties.

Meanwhile, tensions persist as the possibility of PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan addressing Turkish parliament is explored. Such developments come amid speculation about renewed efforts to bring an end to the conflict that has claimed over 40,000 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

