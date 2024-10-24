MoD Signs Rs 387.44 Crore Contract with Chowgule & Company for Air Cushion Vehicles for Indian Coast Guard

The Ministry of Defence, on October 24, 2024, signed a landmark contract with Chowgule & Company Pvt. Ltd., Goa, for the procurement of six Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs), also known as hovercrafts, for the Indian Coast Guard. Valued at Rs 387.44 crore, this contract falls under the ‘Buy Indian’ category, reinforcing India's commitment to the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) initiative. These ACVs will be manufactured indigenously in India for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the nation's maritime capabilities and industrial self-reliance.

The ACVs are designed to serve a variety of purposes, including high-speed coastal patrolling, reconnaissance, interception, search and rescue operations, and providing assistance to ships and crafts in distress. Their amphibious nature allows them to operate seamlessly across both land and water, making them a versatile asset for the Indian Coast Guard, especially in challenging coastal environments and shallow waters where traditional vessels may struggle.

Boost to Maritime Security and Indigenous Manufacturing

This procurement project not only enhances the Indian Coast Guard's operational capabilities but also provides a boost to the nation's maritime security infrastructure. The inclusion of these modern hovercrafts is expected to play a pivotal role in safeguarding India’s extensive coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Additionally, these ACVs will support disaster relief operations, a crucial function in a country prone to natural disasters like cyclones and floods.

In line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the project will significantly advance indigenous manufacturing. For the first time, these highly specialized vessels will be built domestically, providing a major boost to the local shipbuilding industry. This initiative is set to foster the growth of indigenous ancillary sectors, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), by engaging them in various aspects of the production process. It is expected that the technical know-how gained from this project will stimulate further innovation and development in India's maritime technology landscape.

Strategic Importance of ACVs in Maritime Operations

The ACVs will significantly enhance the Coast Guard’s ability to conduct a range of maritime operations. They can traverse difficult terrains and shallow waters, providing agility and speed where traditional vessels may be limited. Given their amphibious capabilities, these vessels are uniquely suited for tasks ranging from border patrol in shallow coastal areas to search and rescue missions during emergencies.

These versatile platforms will be crucial in intercepting suspicious vessels, conducting coastal surveillance, and responding swiftly to maritime threats, thereby reinforcing India’s coastal defence. Their deployment is also expected to aid in environmental monitoring and enforcement of fishing regulations, which are vital to safeguarding India's maritime ecosystems.

The successful execution of this contract marks a forward step in enhancing India's defence infrastructure, with a focus on leveraging domestic capabilities. The addition of these advanced hovercrafts will further solidify the Indian Coast Guard's role as the nation’s first line of defense in maritime security, while simultaneously promoting the growth of indigenous industries.