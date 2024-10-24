MoRD Approves 88 Roads and 55 Bridges in Meghalaya under PMGSY-III with Rs 1,056.82 Crore Investment

In a major effort to boost rural connectivity and foster economic growth in the North-Eastern region, the Ministry of Rural Development has approved the construction of 88 roads, spanning 782.155 km, and 55 bridges in the state of Meghalaya under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III. The total investment for these projects is estimated at Rs 1,056.82 crore.

This approval builds on earlier efforts, where 55 roads covering 443.26 km with an investment of Rs 412.34 crore were already sanctioned for Meghalaya under the same scheme. The initiative under PMGSY-III is expected to have far-reaching benefits for rural communities in the state. Key Objectives of the Initiative:

Improved Access to Essential Services: The construction of new roads and bridges will significantly enhance access to healthcare, education, and markets, ensuring that rural communities can easily connect to vital services.

Enhanced Rural Connectivity: The new infrastructure will bridge the gap between remote villages and urban centers, facilitating smoother transportation and communication.

Economic Growth and Trade Facilitation: By improving connectivity, the initiative is set to boost trade, commerce, and local business development, thus driving economic prosperity in the region.

Job Creation and Local Economic Stimulation: The construction projects are expected to create employment opportunities for local workers, which will in turn stimulate rural economies.

Alignment with National Development Goals: This initiative aligns with the government's broader vision of a prosperous Northeast and its goal of building a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

Transformative Impact on Meghalaya and the North-East

The projects under PMGSY-III are anticipated to bring about a transformative change in rural infrastructure, improving livelihoods and driving the socio-economic development of the North-Eastern region. By enhancing rural connectivity, the government reiterates its commitment to inclusive growth, ensuring that remote regions benefit from national development efforts. The initiative will contribute not only to Meghalaya's progress but also to the larger goal of achieving a prosperous and connected India.