ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Denies Allegations Amid Oversight Review

On Thursday, the International Criminal Court's Prosecutor Karim Khan firmly refuted allegations of unspecified misconduct, following acknowledgment from the court's governing body that it had been alerted to the charges.

Khan responded by stating, "There is no truth to suggestions of such misconduct. I have worked in diverse contexts for 30 years and there has never been such a complaint lodged against me by anyone," emphasizing his willingness to cooperate fully with the court's Independent Oversight Mechanism (IOM) and highlighting that his office has been subjected to a "wide range of attacks and threats."

The ICC, a permanent body authorized to prosecute individuals for severe international crimes, is currently assessing Khan's requests for arrest warrants against high-profile leaders, including Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense chief, as well as Hamas leaders. The current situation with Khan, referred to the oversight body in May, has yet to prompt an official investigation, despite allegations arriving via a third-party report, as no evidence was substantiated in discussions with the oversight body.

