Critical Dialogue: MIT Chief Meets Hamas Leader

Turkey's MIT intelligence agency chief, Ibrahim Kalin, met with Hamas' negotiating team leader, Khalil Al-Hayya, in Istanbul to discuss steps for advancing the Gaza peace plan. The talks centered on addressing ceasefire violations and resolving outstanding issues for the next phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:57 IST
In a significant diplomatic initiative, Turkey's intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, held talks with Khalil Al-Hayya, the head of Hamas' negotiating team, on Saturday. The discussions, aimed at pushing forward the Gaza peace plan, took place in Istanbul, according to Turkish security sources.

The meeting was convened to address and resolve the issues related to Israel's alleged ceasefire violations, which Turkey and Hamas claim are impeding progress. Security sources disclosed these insights while requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Further dialogue focused on the necessary measures required to initiate the second phase of the plan, though specifics were not disclosed by the sources. Both parties are reportedly committed to advancing towards a peaceful resolution.

