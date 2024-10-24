Left Menu

Key Conspirator Arrested: Breakthrough in Combating Khalistani Terrorism

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Baljeet Singh, a close associate of Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala, at Delhi airport. Singh is accused of supporting the Khalistan Terrorist Force through logistics, recruitment, and funding. His arrest marks significant progress in counter-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:39 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has scored a significant breakthrough in its ongoing counter-terrorism operations by apprehending Baljeet Singh, a crucial aide to Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to official sources, Singh, also known as Baljeet Maur from Bathinda, Punjab, was arrested upon his arrival from the United Arab Emirates. He is implicated in providing logistical support and facilitating terror funding for the Khalistan Terrorist Force (KTF).

The NIA claims Singh was a central figure in orchestrating terror plots within India, aiding the recruitment and operation of new cadres. His arrest could considerably hinder KTF's activities and is seen as a critical step in mitigating the terrorist threat to Punjab.

