6th National Water Awards Set to Honor Water Conservation Champions

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has officially announced the 6th National Water Awards for 2024, targeting distinguished efforts in water conservation and management nationwide. Applications are being welcomed until December 31, 2024, through the Rashtriya Puraskar portal, as per the official statement.

Acknowledging the work of state governments, local bodies, educational institutions, industries, and civil society organizations, the awards aim to highlight initiatives in water resource management. This year features nine categories, including prominent accolades such as 'Best State' and 'Best District,' each awarded a trophy and citation. Additional categories like 'Best Village Panchayat,' 'Best Urban Local Body,' and 'Best School/College' include cash rewards up to Rs 2 lakh.

The meticulous selection involves screening by the Department of Water Resources and evaluations by a jury of retired senior officials. Shortlisted applications undergo ground verification by the Central Water Commission and the Central Ground Water Board, with the final recommendations awaiting approval from the Union Jal Shakti Minister. Launched in 2018, the awards champion the government's 'Jal Samridh Bharat' vision, advocating for water conservation and sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)