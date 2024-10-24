Left Menu

Intricate Plot: NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Assassination Unveiled

Mumbai police revealed that the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique involved conspirators promising the main shooter a fake passport to flee abroad. Gurnail Singh, who had a criminal record, was paid Rs 50,000. Several others have been arrested, while the mastermind, Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, remains wanted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:31 IST
Intricate Plot: NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Assassination Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have uncovered a complex plot behind the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Investigators revealed that the main shooter, Gurnail Singh, was promised a fake passport to escape abroad as part of the plan orchestrated by conspirators.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead outside his son's office in Bandra on October 12. Gurnail Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap were apprehended after the attack, while their accomplice Shivkumar Gautam remains at large. Gurnail, who had prior criminal charges, was paid Rs 50,000 for his involvement.

Police have arrested 14 people, uncovering a network involving hired shooters and conspirators from various regions, including Jalandhar and Thane. The alleged mastermind, Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, and his key associate, Amit Kumar, are among those pursued by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024