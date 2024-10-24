Intricate Plot: NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Assassination Unveiled

Mumbai police have uncovered a complex plot behind the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Investigators revealed that the main shooter, Gurnail Singh, was promised a fake passport to escape abroad as part of the plan orchestrated by conspirators.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead outside his son's office in Bandra on October 12. Gurnail Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap were apprehended after the attack, while their accomplice Shivkumar Gautam remains at large. Gurnail, who had prior criminal charges, was paid Rs 50,000 for his involvement.

Police have arrested 14 people, uncovering a network involving hired shooters and conspirators from various regions, including Jalandhar and Thane. The alleged mastermind, Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, and his key associate, Amit Kumar, are among those pursued by authorities.

