Telangana Government Forms Sub-Committee to Address Employee Grievances

The Telangana government established a Cabinet sub-committee to tackle employee issues, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promised a decision on the dearness allowance by October 25. The sub-committee will meet after Diwali to address grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:48 IST
In a move aimed at addressing rising concerns among government employees, the Telangana government has formed a Cabinet sub-committee dedicated to resolving employee issues. Chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the committee will explore solutions and expedite action.

Following a meeting with the Joint Action Committee of Telangana Government Employees, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promised a definitive announcement concerning the long-awaited release of the dearness allowance by October 25, according to an official release.

The sub-committee includes Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, with state Advisor K Keshava Rao as a special invitee. Set to hold department-wise meetings post-Diwali, this committee marks the initial step in addressing and resolving employee grievances, the release noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

