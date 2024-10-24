Terror Strikes: Attack on Army Convoy Near Gulmarg

Terrorists struck an Army vehicle near the tourist hotspot of Gulmarg, resulting in the deaths of two porters and injuries to three soldiers, according to local officials.

The attack occurred as the vehicle was en route to the Nagin post within the Afrawat range. Initial reports indicate a critical condition for two injured soldiers.

Jammu and Kashmir leaders condemned the violence, underscoring a recent rise in attacks. The Army reported a quick exchange of fire and alerted nearby troops in response.

