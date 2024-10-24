Terror Strikes: Attack on Army Convoy Near Gulmarg
Two porters were killed and three soldiers injured in a terrorist attack on an Army vehicle near Gulmarg, Kashmir. The incident highlights a worrying increase in attacks in the region. Key political figures condemned the assault while expressing their condolences to victims' families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Terrorists struck an Army vehicle near the tourist hotspot of Gulmarg, resulting in the deaths of two porters and injuries to three soldiers, according to local officials.
The attack occurred as the vehicle was en route to the Nagin post within the Afrawat range. Initial reports indicate a critical condition for two injured soldiers.
Jammu and Kashmir leaders condemned the violence, underscoring a recent rise in attacks. The Army reported a quick exchange of fire and alerted nearby troops in response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Conflict Erupts: Israel-Hezbollah Clashes Intensify Amid U.N. Peacekeeper Injuries
Tensions Rise as Police Disperse Supporters at Dasna Temple
Epic Wins and Injuries: This Week in Sports
Cyber Threats Loom Over Trump Supporters as Key Group Suffers Breach
Electric Shock Injuries Mar Religious Procession in Chhattisgarh