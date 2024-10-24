Left Menu

Federal Appeals Court Upholds Key Parts of New York Gun Control Law

A federal appeals court has maintained significant sections of a New York gun control law, permitting weapon bans in 'sensitive' areas while requiring applicants to demonstrate 'good moral character.' The ruling mixed approvals with rejections, reflecting recent shifts in Supreme Court decisions impacting 2nd Amendment rights.

A federal appeals court has upheld significant portions of a New York state gun control law, further shaping the landscape of firearms legislation. In a key decision, the court ruled that New York can prohibit firearms in "sensitive" locations, like schools and theaters, and enforce licensing requirements that assess applicants' moral character.

This latest ruling comes in the wake of past deliberations where the panel reaffirmed its stance after the U.S. Supreme Court clarified gun owners' constitutional rights in a separate case. Parts of the law, however, such as the ban on guns in publicly accessible private properties, were struck down.

Legal experts and state officials, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, have praised the ruling as a win for public safety. Meanwhile, gun rights advocates have expressed dissatisfaction, vowing to continue efforts against what they see as infringements on 2nd Amendment rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

