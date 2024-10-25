Ensuring a Bright and Safe Festive Season in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated that the state experiences no power cuts from October 28 to November 15, coinciding with numerous Hindu festivals. This directive was issued in a high-level meeting involving divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and police officials.

To ensure no disruption during this festive period, the Power Corporation has been instructed to prepare for a 24-hour power supply statewide. The Chief Minister also emphasized uninterrupted operation of emergency health and trauma services, with doctors to be accessible in all regions.

Amidst the heightened threat of food adulteration during festivals, food safety inspections will intensify, though without causing undue harassment. The transport department is to increase rural bus services, and law enforcement will maintain high alert to preserve public peace. Social media, fire safety, and community cooperation were also key focal points in the CM's address.

