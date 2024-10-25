Left Menu

Ensuring a Bright and Safe Festive Season in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power, enhance emergency services, and intensify food safety inspections during the festival season. The transport department has been asked to improve rural connectivity with more buses, while police and social media vigilance are heightened for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-10-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 00:01 IST
Ensuring a Bright and Safe Festive Season in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated that the state experiences no power cuts from October 28 to November 15, coinciding with numerous Hindu festivals. This directive was issued in a high-level meeting involving divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and police officials.

To ensure no disruption during this festive period, the Power Corporation has been instructed to prepare for a 24-hour power supply statewide. The Chief Minister also emphasized uninterrupted operation of emergency health and trauma services, with doctors to be accessible in all regions.

Amidst the heightened threat of food adulteration during festivals, food safety inspections will intensify, though without causing undue harassment. The transport department is to increase rural bus services, and law enforcement will maintain high alert to preserve public peace. Social media, fire safety, and community cooperation were also key focal points in the CM's address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024