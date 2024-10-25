Left Menu

Tragic Incident of Canine Cruelty in Pune: A Community Outcry

A mother-son duo in Pune is accused of killing their dog by hanging it from a tree. The incident, raised on social media by Aaditya Thackeray, led to police action after animal activist Padmini Stump filed a complaint. They are charged under animal cruelty laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-10-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 00:05 IST
Tragic Incident of Canine Cruelty in Pune: A Community Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case of alleged animal cruelty has emerged in Pune, where a mother-son pair faces charges for killing their dog by hanging it from a tree.

The incident reportedly took place in the Pirangut area of Mulshi tehsil, involving Prabhavati Jagtap and her son, Omkar Jagtap, who are now in police custody.

The case was brought to light by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on social media, prompting animal rights activist Padmini Stump, of Mission Possible Foundation, to file a complaint. Police have charged the duo under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024