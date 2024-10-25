Tragic Incident of Canine Cruelty in Pune: A Community Outcry
A mother-son duo in Pune is accused of killing their dog by hanging it from a tree. The incident, raised on social media by Aaditya Thackeray, led to police action after animal activist Padmini Stump filed a complaint. They are charged under animal cruelty laws.
A shocking case of alleged animal cruelty has emerged in Pune, where a mother-son pair faces charges for killing their dog by hanging it from a tree.
The incident reportedly took place in the Pirangut area of Mulshi tehsil, involving Prabhavati Jagtap and her son, Omkar Jagtap, who are now in police custody.
The case was brought to light by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on social media, prompting animal rights activist Padmini Stump, of Mission Possible Foundation, to file a complaint. Police have charged the duo under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
