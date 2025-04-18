Maharashtra's Tree Felling Controversy: Aaditya Thackeray's Stand Against Environmental Clearances

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), sharply criticized the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government Friday over its approval of projects necessitating the felling of large numbers of trees, including those for the Gargai dam, intended to supply water to Mumbai.

In a press conference, Thackeray accused the ruling BJP of transforming Maharashtra into a desert, highlighting a water crisis in Mumbai unprecedented in March and April. He attributed the situation to climate change, noting rising temperatures state-wide.

Thackeray warned the Sena (UBT) might appeal to the Union Environment Minister and the President to oppose the project. Previously halted by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Gargai dam project gained momentum with recent environmental clearances granted by Fadnavis. Thackeray criticized the discontinuation of a desalination plant as a sustainable alternative.

