Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana's Impact with Flood Preparedness in Focus

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for flash floods across 16 districts in Odisha due to Cyclone Dana's impending heavy rainfall. In response, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maji assured that the state is ready to efficiently tackle any challenges presented by the cyclone's impact.

During a visit to the control room at the Special Relief Commissioner's office, Chief Minister Maji stated, "We are well-prepared to face the situation. The water levels at the Hirakud reservoir and other key locations are being closely monitored and managed to prevent any disasters."

The IMD's latest forecast points to potential flash floods in areas such as Angul, Balasore, Boudh, and others. Additionally, coastal districts like Kendrapara, Balasore, and Bhadrak should prepare for possible inundation from tidal surges, as extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)