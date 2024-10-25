Left Menu

Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana's Impact with Flood Preparedness in Focus

IMD forecasts flash floods in 16 districts of Odisha due to Cyclone Dana. The state government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maji, is prepared with measures to mitigate impacts. Continuous monitoring of the Hirakud reservoir is underway as extremely heavy rainfall is expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-10-2024 00:54 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 00:54 IST
Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana's Impact with Flood Preparedness in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for flash floods across 16 districts in Odisha due to Cyclone Dana's impending heavy rainfall. In response, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maji assured that the state is ready to efficiently tackle any challenges presented by the cyclone's impact.

During a visit to the control room at the Special Relief Commissioner's office, Chief Minister Maji stated, "We are well-prepared to face the situation. The water levels at the Hirakud reservoir and other key locations are being closely monitored and managed to prevent any disasters."

The IMD's latest forecast points to potential flash floods in areas such as Angul, Balasore, Boudh, and others. Additionally, coastal districts like Kendrapara, Balasore, and Bhadrak should prepare for possible inundation from tidal surges, as extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024