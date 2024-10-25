Left Menu

Haiti's Coastal Turmoil: Gang Attacks and Capsized Tragedy

In Haiti, 50 suspected gang members died following a coastal town attack. A dozen drowned when their boat capsized. The gangs, part of Viv Ansanm, attacked Arcahaie, burning homes. Police, needing reinforcements, engaged the attackers. UN reports over 10,000 displaced in Port-au-Prince due to gang violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 25-10-2024 01:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 01:45 IST
Haiti's Coastal Turmoil: Gang Attacks and Capsized Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic surge of violence, 50 suspected gang members have been reported dead in Haiti this week following an attack on the coastal town of Arcahaie. A government official revealed that among the fatalities were a dozen individuals who drowned when their boat capsized after hitting a reef while ferrying ammunition.

Wilner Réné of Haiti's Civil Protection Agency shared that the fatal attack on Arcahaie commenced Monday with homes and vehicles being torched. As their ammunition dwindled, gang members retreated and were eventually apprehended by local residents and police forces struggling against the aggression.

This heinous act is attributed to a gang coalition known as Viv Ansanm, which has not only targeted Arcahaie but also launched assaults in Port-au-Prince, displacing over 10,000 residents in the past week alone. The situation highlights the escalating conflict in a nation where gang control and violence continue to impose severe humanitarian impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024