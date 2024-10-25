Haiti's Coastal Turmoil: Gang Attacks and Capsized Tragedy

In a dramatic surge of violence, 50 suspected gang members have been reported dead in Haiti this week following an attack on the coastal town of Arcahaie. A government official revealed that among the fatalities were a dozen individuals who drowned when their boat capsized after hitting a reef while ferrying ammunition.

Wilner Réné of Haiti's Civil Protection Agency shared that the fatal attack on Arcahaie commenced Monday with homes and vehicles being torched. As their ammunition dwindled, gang members retreated and were eventually apprehended by local residents and police forces struggling against the aggression.

This heinous act is attributed to a gang coalition known as Viv Ansanm, which has not only targeted Arcahaie but also launched assaults in Port-au-Prince, displacing over 10,000 residents in the past week alone. The situation highlights the escalating conflict in a nation where gang control and violence continue to impose severe humanitarian impacts.

