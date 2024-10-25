Left Menu

Strengthening Electoral Ties: India and Uzbekistan Sign Cooperation MoU

The Election Commission of India signed an electoral cooperation agreement with Uzbekistan's central poll body. The MoU aims to strengthen interactions between the two nations' Election Management Bodies. The move comes as Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar visited Uzbekistan as an international observer for their upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 16:58 IST
Strengthening Electoral Ties: India and Uzbekistan Sign Cooperation MoU
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has inked an agreement with Uzbekistan's central polling institution, marking a landmark moment for electoral cooperation. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar represented India during his visit to Tashkent as an international observer.

Scheduled for October 27, the elections in Uzbekistan will benefit from this enhanced partnership. The agreement promises to deepen interactions between the two Election Management Bodies, fostering mutual benefits for both democracies.

The history of collaboration between these two entities includes officials from both sides serving as observers during each other's elections, as noted during the recent Lok Sabha elections. The agreement also highlights the EC's active participation in global forums dedicated to election oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024