Strengthening Electoral Ties: India and Uzbekistan Sign Cooperation MoU
The Election Commission of India signed an electoral cooperation agreement with Uzbekistan's central poll body. The MoU aims to strengthen interactions between the two nations' Election Management Bodies. The move comes as Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar visited Uzbekistan as an international observer for their upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India has inked an agreement with Uzbekistan's central polling institution, marking a landmark moment for electoral cooperation. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar represented India during his visit to Tashkent as an international observer.
Scheduled for October 27, the elections in Uzbekistan will benefit from this enhanced partnership. The agreement promises to deepen interactions between the two Election Management Bodies, fostering mutual benefits for both democracies.
The history of collaboration between these two entities includes officials from both sides serving as observers during each other's elections, as noted during the recent Lok Sabha elections. The agreement also highlights the EC's active participation in global forums dedicated to election oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
