GNU Clearing House Discusses BELA Act and G20 Summit Preparations

The second meeting of South Africa's Government of National Unity (GNU) clearing house mechanism convened on Thursday, focusing on finalizing its terms of reference and delving into critical elements of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act. This platform, launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is tasked with resolving policy disagreements among members of the 10-member GNU and ensuring a unified approach to pressing national issues.

Chaired by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, the initial virtual meeting of this forum took place last week, setting the groundwork for collaborative policy resolution within the GNU. According to the Presidency, the platform showed promising momentum, with all parties contributing actively to the discourse.

Focus Areas of Thursday’s Meeting

During the recent session, the Secretariat—managed by the Office of the Deputy President—facilitated presentations from prominent leaders, including Minister Maropene Ramokgopa, responsible for Performance Monitoring and Evaluation, and Deputy Minister for Justice Andries Nel. Additionally, a representative from the Office of the Chief State Law Advisor provided legal perspectives to further refine the forum’s approach.

Among the significant issues discussed was the BELA Act, a policy under review to address educational access and quality for South Africa's youth. Participants highlighted the need for further input, encouraging the Secretariat to incorporate a range of perspectives into the terms of reference for the act. “All parties expressed appreciation for the work done by the Secretariat in coordinating the efforts of the clearing house, and it was agreed that terms of reference be enriched through consolidated feedback,” stated an official communication.

Gearing Up for G20 Presidency

In anticipation of South Africa's upcoming role as the President of the G20, set to begin on December 1 following the Brazil summit in November, the meeting’s agenda also included an update on preparations. Minister Ramokgopa shared insights into the logistical framework and South Africa’s planned contributions, from the summit theme to high-priority topics and the working groups' input. Key items on the G20 agenda include discussions on global economic stability, climate action, and addressing inequalities.

GNU’s Continued Role in Policy Cohesion and Dispute Resolution

An important function of the GNU clearing house is to ensure that Cabinet policies reflect consensus and unity among GNU signatories. While the mechanism does not supersede Cabinet authority, it provides a platform for reconciling different perspectives and establishing a common understanding of policy issues. Additionally, a technical committee has been set up to facilitate this effort by processing divergent viewpoints within the GNU, enabling smoother policy development and implementation.

Another outcome of these discussions is the formation of a Political Leaders’ Forum, an entity dedicated to furthering collaboration among parties who signed the GNU statement of intent. Through this ongoing engagement, the GNU clearing house will address emerging governmental matters, as well as tackle disputes where necessary to strengthen South Africa’s policy landscape.

The Presidency emphasized that the clearing house mechanism is part of President Ramaphosa’s broader commitment to transparent and unified governance. As South Africa prepares for its G20 presidency, the collaboration within the GNU is expected to enhance the country’s approach to global and domestic challenges.