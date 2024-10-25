Supreme Court Dismisses CBI Plea: Rhea Chakraborty's Travel Freedom Restored
The Supreme Court dismissed a CBI plea against a Bombay High Court decision that quashed look out circulars for Rhea Chakraborty and her family, citing the petition as frivolous. The high court ruled these circulars, issued after an FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, were unjustified.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court firmly dismissed a plea from the CBI challenging the Bombay High Court's ruling that nullified look out circulars (LOC) against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. Labeling the plea as 'frivolous', the court criticized the CBI for pursuing the matter due to its high-profile nature.
The bench, led by Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, warned the CBI of potential fines for filing what it deemed an unnecessary petition. Initially, the CBI's counsel was absent from proceedings but later appeared, prompting the bench to continue its stern caution.
The contentious LOCs were thrown out by the Bombay High Court as they were considered coercive, infringing on personal liberty without substantial cause, given Chakraborty's consistent cooperation in the probe concerning actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 2020 death case.
