Railway Union Allegations Stir Controversy Ahead of December Elections

Railway unions have alleged misuse of facilities by some previously recognized unions, violating election norms. These charges, which include misuse of office space and changing locations of union officials, are denied by railway officials. Accusations highlight potential election interference in the upcoming December union elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Several railway unions have come forward with accusations that some previously recognized unions are exploiting office premises and railway passes, breaching election rules before the December polls.

These unions argue that election guidelines explicitly prohibit using facilities such as office premises, card passes, or telephones for electioneering.

While railway authorities and union leaders refute these claims, asserting compliance with electoral procedures, the tussle raises concerns about the integrity and fairness of the approaching elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

