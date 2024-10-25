Railway Union Allegations Stir Controversy Ahead of December Elections

Several railway unions have come forward with accusations that some previously recognized unions are exploiting office premises and railway passes, breaching election rules before the December polls.

These unions argue that election guidelines explicitly prohibit using facilities such as office premises, card passes, or telephones for electioneering.

While railway authorities and union leaders refute these claims, asserting compliance with electoral procedures, the tussle raises concerns about the integrity and fairness of the approaching elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)