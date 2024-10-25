Outcry in Madhya Pradesh Over Alleged Incident of Sexual Assault

A disturbing incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, where a newly married woman was reportedly raped by five men while on an outing with her husband, police confirm. The couple, both college students, had just tied the knot.

According to law enforcement, the crime took place at a picnic spot in Gurh tehsil. Seven individuals have been detained, with ongoing efforts to apprehend another suspect. The case has drawn political ire, with the opposition Congress denouncing the BJP government for failing to maintain law and order.

Victim confidentiality remains paramount as investigators proceed with caution. Forensic teams gathered evidence immediately following the incident, and authorities assure that all suspects will face due legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)