Left Menu

Outcry in Madhya Pradesh Over Alleged Incident of Sexual Assault

A newly married woman was allegedly raped by five men in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh. The police have detained seven suspects and are investigating the case. The Congress has criticized the BJP government, calling it 'jungle raj.' The incident has sparked political debate on safety in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewa | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:45 IST
Outcry in Madhya Pradesh Over Alleged Incident of Sexual Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, where a newly married woman was reportedly raped by five men while on an outing with her husband, police confirm. The couple, both college students, had just tied the knot.

According to law enforcement, the crime took place at a picnic spot in Gurh tehsil. Seven individuals have been detained, with ongoing efforts to apprehend another suspect. The case has drawn political ire, with the opposition Congress denouncing the BJP government for failing to maintain law and order.

Victim confidentiality remains paramount as investigators proceed with caution. Forensic teams gathered evidence immediately following the incident, and authorities assure that all suspects will face due legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024