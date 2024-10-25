Outcry in Madhya Pradesh Over Alleged Incident of Sexual Assault
A newly married woman was allegedly raped by five men in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh. The police have detained seven suspects and are investigating the case. The Congress has criticized the BJP government, calling it 'jungle raj.' The incident has sparked political debate on safety in the state.
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, where a newly married woman was reportedly raped by five men while on an outing with her husband, police confirm. The couple, both college students, had just tied the knot.
According to law enforcement, the crime took place at a picnic spot in Gurh tehsil. Seven individuals have been detained, with ongoing efforts to apprehend another suspect. The case has drawn political ire, with the opposition Congress denouncing the BJP government for failing to maintain law and order.
Victim confidentiality remains paramount as investigators proceed with caution. Forensic teams gathered evidence immediately following the incident, and authorities assure that all suspects will face due legal process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suhas Subramanyam: A New Voice for Indian-Americans in US Congress
Congress Challenges Haryana Election Results Amid Controversy
BJP's Membership Surge in Assam: A Political Milestone
Akhilesh Yadav Reassures SP-Congress Alliance Amidst By-Election Ticket Distribution
Haryana Power Tussle: BJP's Triumph Amidst Congress Blame Game