Assam's Internet Blackout: Ensuring Fair Government Exams

The government of Assam has announced a suspension of mobile internet services across the state this Sunday, from 8.30 am to 4 pm, to facilitate a transparent government recruitment examination.

This directive marks the third such suspension in two months, aiming to prevent any potential malpractices associated with internet use during examinations. Despite the disruption to mobile internet, voice calls and broadband services will remain active.

The suspension follows previous experiences during exams for Grade 3 posts, where the temporary internet block aimed to mitigate risks from potential anti-social elements and ensure a fair process. Violations of this directive will face penalties under India's legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)