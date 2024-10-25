Left Menu

Assam's Internet Blackout: Ensuring Fair Government Exams

The Assam government will suspend mobile internet services statewide from 8.30 am to 4 pm on Sunday to ensure fair and transparent government recruitment exams. This measure follows previous instances of internet suspension during exams to prevent malpractices and maintain public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:21 IST
Assam's Internet Blackout: Ensuring Fair Government Exams
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Assam has announced a suspension of mobile internet services across the state this Sunday, from 8.30 am to 4 pm, to facilitate a transparent government recruitment examination.

This directive marks the third such suspension in two months, aiming to prevent any potential malpractices associated with internet use during examinations. Despite the disruption to mobile internet, voice calls and broadband services will remain active.

The suspension follows previous experiences during exams for Grade 3 posts, where the temporary internet block aimed to mitigate risks from potential anti-social elements and ensure a fair process. Violations of this directive will face penalties under India's legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024