Horrific Assault in Odisha Forest: Suspects Detained
A 21-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Odisha's Nayagarh district. The crime, which occurred on October 20, came to light when the survivor filed a complaint on Friday. The police have detained three suspects and are investigating the case.
An appalling incident of sexual assault has surfaced in Odisha's Nayagarh district, where a 21-year-old woman was reportedly gang-raped by three unidentified men in a forest. The incident occurred in the presence of her fiancé, according to police reports on Friday.
The crime transpired on October 20 but only came to the public's attention when the victim bravely approached the Fategarh police station to lodge a formal complaint. The assault took place as the woman and her fiancé were returning home after visiting a local temple.
Police have detained three individuals linked to the crime and have begun interrogations. Authorities are in the process of recording the victim's statement and conducting a medical examination as part of the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
