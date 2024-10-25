Left Menu

UK's 'Realist' Approach to China: Balancing Trade and Security

British finance minister Rachel Reeves advocates a pragmatic approach to China, stressing economic benefits while safeguarding national security. Reeves emphasizes revisiting high-level UK-China meetings, paused since 2019, aiming to boost trade without imposing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, contrasting past strained relations under a previous government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is urging a pragmatic approach towards China, promoting trade benefits while managing security risks, during her speech at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington.

Reeves plans to revive high-level meetings with China, last held in 2019, and is considering a trip to Beijing in 2025, indicating a shift from previous strained relations.

Unlike the U.S. and European Union, Britain won't impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, as the Labour administration seeks to improve economic ties while maintaining security priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

