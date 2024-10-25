UK's 'Realist' Approach to China: Balancing Trade and Security
British finance minister Rachel Reeves advocates a pragmatic approach to China, stressing economic benefits while safeguarding national security. Reeves emphasizes revisiting high-level UK-China meetings, paused since 2019, aiming to boost trade without imposing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, contrasting past strained relations under a previous government.
British finance minister Rachel Reeves is urging a pragmatic approach towards China, promoting trade benefits while managing security risks, during her speech at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington.
Reeves plans to revive high-level meetings with China, last held in 2019, and is considering a trip to Beijing in 2025, indicating a shift from previous strained relations.
Unlike the U.S. and European Union, Britain won't impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, as the Labour administration seeks to improve economic ties while maintaining security priorities.
