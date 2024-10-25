Left Menu

Grave Concerns Rise Over North Korean Troops in Russia

The U.S., South Korea, and Japan express grave concerns about North Korean troops in Russia, potentially for Ukraine conflict use. This development signifies stronger Moscow-Pyongyang military ties, violating U.N. resolutions. Ukraine reports thousands of North Korean troops in Russia, heightening global security implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:30 IST
Grave Concerns Rise Over North Korean Troops in Russia

In a significant development, national security advisers from the United States, South Korea, and Japan expressed serious concerns over the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia, as revealed by the White House on Friday.

The advisers view this troop presence as indicative of strengthening military bonds between Moscow and Pyongyang. They have called for the cessation of arms and missile transfers between Russia and North Korea, according to White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned, based on intelligence, that North Korea plans to send troops to assist in Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Ukrainian military intelligence estimates significantly higher troop numbers than officially reported, intensifying global security implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024