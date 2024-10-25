Grave Concerns Rise Over North Korean Troops in Russia
The U.S., South Korea, and Japan express grave concerns about North Korean troops in Russia, potentially for Ukraine conflict use. This development signifies stronger Moscow-Pyongyang military ties, violating U.N. resolutions. Ukraine reports thousands of North Korean troops in Russia, heightening global security implications.
In a significant development, national security advisers from the United States, South Korea, and Japan expressed serious concerns over the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia, as revealed by the White House on Friday.
The advisers view this troop presence as indicative of strengthening military bonds between Moscow and Pyongyang. They have called for the cessation of arms and missile transfers between Russia and North Korea, according to White House national security spokesman John Kirby.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned, based on intelligence, that North Korea plans to send troops to assist in Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Ukrainian military intelligence estimates significantly higher troop numbers than officially reported, intensifying global security implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
