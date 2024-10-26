Cyber Espionage Unveiled: Chinese Hackers Target US Political Campaigns

Chinese hackers allegedly infiltrated Verizon's system, targeting phones linked to the campaigns of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump, insiders report. Despite media claims, these actions remain unconfirmed by Reuters.

Investigators are examining whether Trump and JD Vance's communications were compromised. The Trump campaign was notified of potential targeting through Verizon's system. Meanwhile, campaign communications director Steven Cheung has criticized Vice President Harris for enabling cyber threats against U.S. infrastructure.

The Chinese embassy in Washington reiterated its opposition to cyber attacks. Ongoing investigations by the FBI and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are centered on unauthorized access linked to Chinese actors. Verizon is actively collaborating with law enforcement.

