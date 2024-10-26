Left Menu

Cyber Espionage Unveiled: Chinese Hackers Target US Political Campaigns

Chinese hackers breached Verizon's system, targeting phones linked to the campaigns of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Investigations are underway to assess any data compromised. Verizon is cooperating with law enforcement, while China denies involvement, emphasizing its stance against cyber attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 06:06 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 06:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese hackers allegedly infiltrated Verizon's system, targeting phones linked to the campaigns of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump, insiders report. Despite media claims, these actions remain unconfirmed by Reuters.

Investigators are examining whether Trump and JD Vance's communications were compromised. The Trump campaign was notified of potential targeting through Verizon's system. Meanwhile, campaign communications director Steven Cheung has criticized Vice President Harris for enabling cyber threats against U.S. infrastructure.

The Chinese embassy in Washington reiterated its opposition to cyber attacks. Ongoing investigations by the FBI and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are centered on unauthorized access linked to Chinese actors. Verizon is actively collaborating with law enforcement.

