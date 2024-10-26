Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. and Israeli Defense Leaders Connect Amid Escalating Tensions

In a move likely to draw international attention, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by phone with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, sources from the U.S. defense sector confirmed on Friday.

The call follows Israel's announcement of military actions targeting locations in Iran, an escalation that has heightened tensions in the region. As yet, specifics of the dialogue between Austin and Gallant have not been publicly shared.

An anonymous U.S. official, speaking on condition of confidentiality, abstained from providing additional details such as the subjects addressed during the conversation, the call's duration, or its exact timing.

(With inputs from agencies.)