Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. and Israeli Defense Leaders Connect Amid Escalating Tensions
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant engaged in a phone call following Israel's announcement of strikes on Iranian targets. Details regarding the conversation's specifics, duration, and timing were not disclosed by the anonymous U.S. defense source.
- Country:
- United States
In a move likely to draw international attention, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by phone with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, sources from the U.S. defense sector confirmed on Friday.
The call follows Israel's announcement of military actions targeting locations in Iran, an escalation that has heightened tensions in the region. As yet, specifics of the dialogue between Austin and Gallant have not been publicly shared.
An anonymous U.S. official, speaking on condition of confidentiality, abstained from providing additional details such as the subjects addressed during the conversation, the call's duration, or its exact timing.
(With inputs from agencies.)