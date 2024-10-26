Grammy-Winning Rapper Lil Durk Arrested on Murder Charges

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk has been apprehended on allegations of orchestrating a murder in 2022, according to federal prosecutors. The Chicago-based rap collective leader and artist was detained near an airport while preparing to leave the United States.

Lil Durk, identified in court documents as Durk Devontay Banks, appeared in federal court in Florida, with further proceedings expected in Los Angeles. His lawyer has yet to respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Prosecutors allege that the rapper targeted an individual known as T.B. following a deadly 2020 nightclub incident. The subsequent tracking led to a fatal shooting of another person in Los Angeles, marking Durk's entanglement with multiple serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)