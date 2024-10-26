Inquiry Into Badlapur School Tragedy: Unraveling the Truth

The Commission of Inquiry into the police shooting of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case, is reaching out to witnesses. The probe led by Justice Dilip Bhosale seeks statements from those closely tied to the incident.

Shinde, accused of sexually abusing two young girls in August, was taken into custody. However, he was shot dead by police on September 23 in Thane, sparking this inquiry. The government established this single-member panel to delve into the incident's details.

The investigation will review the September shoot-out's circumstances and the steps taken by the police. The panel aims to identify those responsible and recommend measures to prevent similar future incidents. Affected individuals are urged to submit affidavits with relevant information.

(With inputs from agencies.)