Tragic Mystery in Karauli Park: Revenue Official Found Dead

A tragic discovery was made in Karauli when the body of Revenue Official Rajendra Singh was found hanging from a tree in a park, raising unsettling questions about the circumstances leading to his death.

The police remain uncertain as to whether Singh, a 40-year-old Naib Tehsildar who had been recently transferred to Karauli from Dholpur, was murdered or if he took his own life. Initial impressions suggest the latter, but authorities have not ruled out any possibilities.

Alerted by morning park-goers who discovered the alarming scene, law enforcement arrived swiftly. The body was taken to the district hospital, and Singh's family has been notified. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled once the family arrives, aiming to shed light on this deeply tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)