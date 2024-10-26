Left Menu

Tragic Mystery in Karauli Park: Revenue Official Found Dead

The body of Revenue Official Rajendra Singh was discovered hanging from a tree in a Karauli park. Police are investigating whether it was murder or suicide. Singh was recently transferred to Karauli. The discovery was made by morning walkers, and investigations continue pending a post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-10-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 10:54 IST
Tragic Mystery in Karauli Park: Revenue Official Found Dead
investigation Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic discovery was made in Karauli when the body of Revenue Official Rajendra Singh was found hanging from a tree in a park, raising unsettling questions about the circumstances leading to his death.

The police remain uncertain as to whether Singh, a 40-year-old Naib Tehsildar who had been recently transferred to Karauli from Dholpur, was murdered or if he took his own life. Initial impressions suggest the latter, but authorities have not ruled out any possibilities.

Alerted by morning park-goers who discovered the alarming scene, law enforcement arrived swiftly. The body was taken to the district hospital, and Singh's family has been notified. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled once the family arrives, aiming to shed light on this deeply tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024