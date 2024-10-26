Left Menu

Migrant Worker’s Death in Haryana: Lab Tests Clear Beef Suspicion

A migrant worker from West Bengal, Sabir Malik, was killed in Haryana over beef consumption suspicions. Police confirmed it was not beef after lab tests. Sabir, a rag picker, was allegedly beaten by ten accused in Charkhi Dadri. Investigations continue with legal measures under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-10-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 11:30 IST
A migrant worker from West Bengal, Sabir Malik, fell victim to a deadly assault over baseless suspicions of beef consumption in Haryana. Recent lab tests have cleared the allegations, confirming the meat in question was not beef.

The incident occurred in Charkhi Dadri's Hansawas Khurd village, where Malik, a rag picker, was lured under false pretenses and brutally beaten. The altercation intensified when attempts to aid Malik led to further violence from his attackers.

Authorities have arrested ten individuals connected to this crime. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bharat Bhushan, stated that legal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita are underway, with the lab report set to be presented in court soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

