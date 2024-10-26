Odisha Scoffs at Official Missteps Amidst Cyclone Heroics
The Odisha government suspended four officers for misconduct during cyclone relief operations. Minister Suresh Pujari cited evidence against them while also acknowledging the commendable service of others. Chief Minister Majhi praised a health worker and directed aid for her, highlighting a balance of reprimand and reward amidst crisis management efforts.
The Odisha government announced the suspension of four officers on Saturday, accusing them of not fulfilling their duties and misbehaving during cyclone-related activities. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari stated that the suspensions were based on preliminary evidence against the three panchayat extension officers and one revenue inspector involved in the operations.
The accusations concern inappropriate conduct while relocating residents to cyclone shelters. According to Pujari, further complaints have been filed against additional officials, which are currently under investigation. He emphasized that officials demonstrating commitment amidst the cyclone situation would be recognized, whereas those guilty of negligence would face consequences.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded health worker Sibani Mandal for her altruistic efforts during Cyclone Dana's landfall. Mandal notably carried a paralytic woman to safety, prompting the chief minister to instruct that she receives housing support and additional aid. The CM also thanked NDRF, ODRAF, Fire Service, Forest teams, and Odisha Police for their unwavering dedication during the crisis.
