Punjab Suspends Senior Vigilance Officer Over Grave Misconduct

The Punjab government has taken action against a senior officer of the Vigilance Bureau by suspending him for alleged grave misconduct and failure to perform his duties effectively.

The suspension order, issued on December 26, does not specify the exact nature of the officer's misconduct. However, it does confirm that Lakhbir Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police in Amritsar, faced disciplinary measures following internal complaints about his unauthorized activities.

During the suspension period, Singh's designated headquarters will be at the office of the Director General of Police in Chandigarh, and he is not allowed to leave without official permission. This move follows a similar action last month when another senior officer was suspended for inadequate action against criminal elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)