Left Menu

Punjab Suspends Senior Vigilance Officer Over Grave Misconduct

The Punjab government has suspended a senior officer, Lakhbir Singh, of the Vigilance Bureau for alleged grave misconduct and dereliction of duty. Specific details of the misconduct have not been disclosed. Disciplinary proceedings are underway, and Singh is confined to headquarters pending investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:05 IST
Punjab Suspends Senior Vigilance Officer Over Grave Misconduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has taken action against a senior officer of the Vigilance Bureau by suspending him for alleged grave misconduct and failure to perform his duties effectively.

The suspension order, issued on December 26, does not specify the exact nature of the officer's misconduct. However, it does confirm that Lakhbir Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police in Amritsar, faced disciplinary measures following internal complaints about his unauthorized activities.

During the suspension period, Singh's designated headquarters will be at the office of the Director General of Police in Chandigarh, and he is not allowed to leave without official permission. This move follows a similar action last month when another senior officer was suspended for inadequate action against criminal elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

 India
2
Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

 India
3
Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

 India
4
Russia's Defensive Success: Intercepting the Sky

Russia's Defensive Success: Intercepting the Sky

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025