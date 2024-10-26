Left Menu

Justice Yahya Afridi: A New Era for Pakistan's Judiciary

Justice Yahya Afridi has been sworn in as Pakistan's 30th Chief Justice, succeeding Qazi Faez Isa. Afridi's nomination by a Special Parliamentary Committee marks a shift in the judiciary, moving away from the seniority principle. He is set to navigate significant constitutional and political challenges ahead.

Islamabad | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a historic ceremony attended by top officials, Justice Yahya Afridi took oath as the 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan. Replacing the retiring Qazi Faez Isa, Afridi was appointed following key changes to judiciary nomination processes.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath, marking a departure from the traditional seniority-based system. The Special Parliamentary Committee's nomination of Afridi breaks from the historical precedent and underlines the changing dynamics within the judiciary.

Justice Afridi faces the challenging task of addressing significant constitutional and political cases in his new role. As the youngest chief justice and a trailblazer from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, his leadership could signal a new era for Pakistan's legal landscape.

