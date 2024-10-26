Chief Justice Urges Better Salaries for Budding Lawyers
Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, highlights the importance of paying proper wages to young lawyers. In an interview, he emphasizes the challenging nature of the legal profession and calls for structural changes to offer newcomers fair salaries, mentorship, and support within the legal chambers.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to reform the working conditions for new entrants in the legal sector, the Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, stressed the necessity for fair wages for budding lawyers. In an insightful interview with All India Radio, he explained that the legal field can be demanding, and laying a firm groundwork in the early years is vital for enduring careers.
Justice Chandrachud pointed out that while initial compensation may be modest, young lawyers should be motivated to persevere through dedication and hard work. 'Our structures need transformation to ensure proper remuneration to the young professionals who join law chambers,' he remarked.
Reflecting on his personal journey, the CJI shared memories from his time as a broadcaster for All India Radio during his college days, highlighting the importance of learning and sharing knowledge as an essential part of professional growth for young lawyers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boeing Faces Turbulence: Workers Rally for Fair Wages Amid Strikes
Telangana Public Service Commission exam: There will be chaos if SC stays test that commenced during day, says CJI D Y Chandrachud.
Electoral Heat in Thane: A Battle of Mentorships and Loyalties
Rani Rampal: From Hockey Queen to Mentorship
Compassion Beyond Scrutiny: CJI D Y Chandrachud's Judicial Journey