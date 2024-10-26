Chief Justice Urges Better Salaries for Budding Lawyers

In a bid to reform the working conditions for new entrants in the legal sector, the Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, stressed the necessity for fair wages for budding lawyers. In an insightful interview with All India Radio, he explained that the legal field can be demanding, and laying a firm groundwork in the early years is vital for enduring careers.

Justice Chandrachud pointed out that while initial compensation may be modest, young lawyers should be motivated to persevere through dedication and hard work. 'Our structures need transformation to ensure proper remuneration to the young professionals who join law chambers,' he remarked.

Reflecting on his personal journey, the CJI shared memories from his time as a broadcaster for All India Radio during his college days, highlighting the importance of learning and sharing knowledge as an essential part of professional growth for young lawyers.

