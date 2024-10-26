Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates: Strikes and Retaliation
Israel launched a military strike on Iran in retaliation for Tehran's recent missile attack. Iran countered with a vow of proportional response as tensions heightened in the Middle East. The U.S., supporting Israel, urged caution against potential escalation, with Saudi Arabia condemning the strike as a violation of international laws.
In a significant escalation of Middle East tensions, Israel executed military strikes against Iranian targets early Saturday. This action comes as retaliation for a recent Tehran missile barrage on Israeli soil, described as the latest exchange between these rival nations.
The Israeli military has confirmed the completion of multiple waves of strikes, stating that crucial objectives were achieved. Meanwhile, a semi-official Iranian news outlet indicated that Iran is preparing a 'proportional reaction' to this attack, holding Israel responsible for the escalation.
The international community is on high alert, as the developments could lead to broader regional implications. The U.S. emphasized support for Israel's security, while calling for measured responses to prevent further conflict. Despite this, Iran insists on its right to retaliate against any perceived aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
