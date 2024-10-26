Tragic Assault in Iran's Southeast: A Day of Mourning
A violent assault in Iran's southeastern region resulted in the death of 10 national police officers, as reported by local media. The attack occurred in Gohar Kuh, far from Tehran. An official source termed the assailants as 'miscreants' yet no group has claimed responsibility, nor have suspects been identified.
Ten members of Iran's national police force were killed in an attack in the country's southeast on Saturday, according to local media outlets.
The incident took place in Gohar Kuh, 1,200 kilometers from Tehran, making national headlines as authorities struggle to unveil the facts surrounding this tragic assault.
The state-run IRNA agency mentioned the attackers as 'miscreants,' with no immediate suspects or claims of responsibility, amid heightened tensions following an attack by Israel on the same day.
