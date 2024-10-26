Tragic Assault in Iran's Southeast: A Day of Mourning

Ten members of Iran's national police force were killed in an attack in the country's southeast on Saturday, according to local media outlets.

The incident took place in Gohar Kuh, 1,200 kilometers from Tehran, making national headlines as authorities struggle to unveil the facts surrounding this tragic assault.

The state-run IRNA agency mentioned the attackers as 'miscreants,' with no immediate suspects or claims of responsibility, amid heightened tensions following an attack by Israel on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)