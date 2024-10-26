Left Menu

Revenge Attack Claims Life in Uttar Pradesh

A suspected revenge attack in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district left a 21-year-old man dead. Four individuals allegedly assaulted Ravi with sticks and iron rods, resulting in his death. Police report it may be linked to an old feud with the victim's brother. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:30 IST
In a tragic incident suspected to be a revenge attack, a young man was reportedly beaten to death by four assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, according to police reports on Saturday.

The violent episode unfolded on Friday night near the Shahi police station when 21-year-old Ravi was returning home from a function with companions. Attackers Aman, Akash, Subhash, and Shripal allegedly confronted Ravi, assaulting him with sticks and iron rods, while also discharging fire into the air, causing panic among witnesses. Three others—Deepu, Sonu, and Gaurav—suffered injuries during the attack, police noted.

Ravi succumbed to his severe injuries at the hospital, reported Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra. Authorities suspect an old dispute involving Ravi's younger brother Amit and the attackers as the motive. One suspect is in custody, with investigations continuing to apprehend the others.

