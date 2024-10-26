Tensions Unveiled: Bahraich Violence and the Arms Licences Controversy

The district administration has started proceedings to revoke four arms licences from the family of Abdul Hameed, the primary suspect in the Bahraich violence that resulted in the death of Ram Gopal Mishra.

Officials are also probing why an ambulance failed to arrive promptly after Mishra was shot, with District Magistrate Monika Rani spearheading the investigation.

The situation has since stabilized with normalcy returning; meanwhile, queries into a viral video and logistical mishaps continue amid police vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)