Tensions Unveiled: Bahraich Violence and the Arms Licences Controversy
The district administration initiates cancellation of four arms licences belonging to Abdul Hameed's family, the accused in Bahraich violence where Ram Gopal Mishra was killed. Investigations are underway, focusing on ambulance delay and authenticity of a viral video depicting the incident. The region returns to normalcy amidst continued police presence.
26-10-2024
The district administration has started proceedings to revoke four arms licences from the family of Abdul Hameed, the primary suspect in the Bahraich violence that resulted in the death of Ram Gopal Mishra.
Officials are also probing why an ambulance failed to arrive promptly after Mishra was shot, with District Magistrate Monika Rani spearheading the investigation.
The situation has since stabilized with normalcy returning; meanwhile, queries into a viral video and logistical mishaps continue amid police vigilance.
