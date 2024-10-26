Left Menu

Protests Erupt Amidst Concerns Over TGSP Constables' Working Conditions

Families of Telangana State Special Police (TGSP) constables have staged protests across the state, voicing grievances over challenging duties and advocating for uniform policies and improved working conditions. State DGP Jitender promised to address concerns while urging personnel to properly utilize existing forums for grievances and avoid street protests.

In Telangana, families of the State Special Police (TGSP) constables protested on Saturday over the strenuous duties faced by officers and additional grievances. The protests were observed in several areas, including Warangal, Mancheriyal, and Ranga Reddy, with demonstrators demanding uniform policies and better working conditions.

State DGP Jitender assured that the concerns of TGSP personnel would be considered sympathetically, warning that indiscipline in uniform forces is a serious issue with legal consequences. He urged constables and their families to exercise patience as grievances are reviewed based on merit.

Jitender highlighted that the TGSP duty system has been consistent for decades and pointed out that significant benefits and welfare measures are provided to police personnel. He stressed that protests should be avoided, and alternative forums should be utilized for addressing grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

